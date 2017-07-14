What We Like About Mike! Romantics guitarist Mike Skill releases debut solo single, “’67 Riot”

Courtesy of Michael SkillFounding Romantics lead guitarist Mike Skill has just released his first solo single, “’67 Riot,” which can be purchased now at major digital music sellers. The hard-rocking song will appear on Skill’s upcoming debut solo album.

“’67 Riot” was inspired by the violent five-day racially charged conflict that took place in Skill’s hometown of Detroit in the summer of 1967 that left 43 people dead, more than 1,000 injured and thousands of buildings destroyed.

“I remember the National Guard right down the street from my house,” recalls the veteran rocker, who has …read more