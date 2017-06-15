What you need to know about unresponsive wakefulness

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — In a Thursday press conference, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said 22-year-old Otto Warmbier, who returned to the U.S. this week after being held in North Korea for 17 months, is currently in a state of “unresponsive wakefulness,” characterized by a lack of awareness of one’s environment and self despite being awake.

The cause of this condition, according to UC Health’s Dr. Daniel Kanter, was “extensive loss of brain tissue in all regions,” a situation his team believes resulted from cardiopulmonary arrest, which would have impeded the supply of oxygen to the cells of his …read more