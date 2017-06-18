When he’s 75: Paul McCartney celebrates landmark birthday today

MJ Kim/© MPL Communications Ltd.It’s been more than 50 years since Paul McCartney recorded “When I’m 64,” and today, January 18, the former Beatles star actually turns 75. The rock legend has remained a vibrant creative force in his golden years, as he continues to tour regularly and record new music.

McCartney is gearing up for his latest U.S. trek, which kicks off July 7 in Miami and is mapped out through an October 2 concert in Detroit. After that, he’ll head to Brazil for a series of fall shows. Sir Paul also has been recording …read more


