When Will Madonna Stop? “When You Kill Me,” She Says

Luigi & IangoShe’s said it before but now she’s saying it again: Madonna isn’t going anywhere.

In the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar, the Queen of Pop says she’s tired of people asking her why she continues to create as an artist. She reveals that her ex-husband — she doesn’t say which one — used to ask her why she had to keep making records and touring. “I’m like, ‘Why do I have to explain myself?'” she says. “I feel like that’s a very sexist thing to say.”

Noting that nobody ever asked an 80-year-old Picasso …read more