Which current young male pop star calls Don Henley “dad”?

When you think of artists who are influenced by The Eagles, U.K.-based pop band One Direction might not immediately come to mind. However, one of the group’s members, Niall Horan, not only worships the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, he tells Billboard that he and Don Henley have a father/son relationship.

The Irish singer, who has launched a solo career while One Direction is on hiatus, reveals to the magazine, “Don Henley and I talk every couple weeks or so. It’s [crazy]. I call him ‘dad.’ He calls …read more


