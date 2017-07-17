Which superstar is music’s most consistent money-maker? The answer may surprise you

ABC/Randy HolmesLast week, Billboard revealed its list of Top 50 Money Makers of 2016: those music artists who raked in the most cash last year. But as the publication now notes, there’s only one artist whose earning power is so strong that they’ve appeared on every edition of the list for the past seven years.

Believe it or not, it’s Elton John. While the pop-rock legend has never topped the list, he’s been on it every year since 2010. On the latest Billboard tally, he ranked #32. For 2015, he was …read more


