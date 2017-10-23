Whitesnake releasing audio/video packages documenting tour in support of “The Purple Album”

Rhino EntertainmentIn 2015, Whitesnake released The Purple Album, which featured new versions of songs from singer David Coverdale‘s mid-1970s stint as Deep Purple‘s frontman, and also mounted a tour in support of the record. On November 24, Whitesnake will put out a CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray set titled The Purple Tour (Live) that features performances from the trek.

The album and video discs feature live renditions of such Deep Purple gems as “Burn,” “Mistreated,” “Soldier of Fortune” and “The Gypsy,” along with such Whitesnake classics as “Here I Go Again,” “Still of the …read more