Whitesnake’s classic eponymous 1987 album getting the deluxe reissue treatment

RhinoWhitesnake‘s hugely successful 1987 self-titled album, which featured the chart-topping smash “Here I Go Again” and the #2 hit “Is This Love,” helped make the British metal band rock superstars. Now, in honor of the album’s 30th anniversary, a super-deluxe reissue will be released on October 6.

The four-CD/DVD package will feature a remastered version of the album, previously unreleased studio and live recordings, music videos, concert footage, a documentary and more.

The bonus audio content includes live performances from the band’s 1987 and ’88 tour, demo and rehearsal versions …read more