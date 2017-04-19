WHO: More effort needed to alleviate poverty in fight against tropical diseases

Bet_Noire/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The World Health Organization says efforts must be undertaken to alleviate poverty around the world if the progress made in battling tropical diseases is to continue.

In 2015 alone, the agency says that one billion people received treatment for neglected tropical diseases. WHO Director General Dr. Margaret Chan called the efforts part of the observed “record-breaking progress towards bringing ancient scourges like sleeping sickness and elephantiasis to their knees.”

Millions of people, she added, have been saved from poverty and disability as a result of “one of the most effective global partnerships in modern public health.”

