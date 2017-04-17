Who-themed microphones signed by Daltrey and Townshend go up for bid today; bands announces new concert

Courtesy of Shure IncorporatedThe recently announced limited-edition Who-themed microphones created to celebrate of the 50th anniversary of Shure’s popular SM58 mics can be purchased now at eBay.

A total of 300 of the microphones were produced, 10 of which have been signed by The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend and are going up for bid today.

The non-signed mics are being sold at the fixed price of $300, while bidding on the autographed ones will be open until April 27. Proceeds from the sale of the mics benefit the Teen …read more