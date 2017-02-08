Who’s #1 In Our Hearts For Singles?

With Valentine’s Day around the corner and more than 45 percent of all U.S. adults being single, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2017’s Best & Worst States for Singles.

To help unattached Americans improve their chances of finding love, WalletHub’s data team compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from “share of single adults” to “movie costs” to “nightlife options per capita.”

Dating in Washington (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

8 th – Gender Balance of Singles

– Gender Balance of Singles 2 nd – Online-Dating Opportunities

– Online-Dating Opportunities 12 th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

– Mobile-Dating Opportunities 12 th – Median Annual Household Income

– Median Annual Household Income 18 th – Restaurants per Capita

– Restaurants per Capita 17 th – Movie Theaters per Capita

– Movie Theaters per Capita 27th – Unemployment Rate for Single Population

For the full report, please visit:

