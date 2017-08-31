Who’s “Bad”? Michael Jackson’s hit-packed ’87 album released 30 years ago today

Sony LegacyMichael Jackson‘s Thriller was the biggest-selling album in music history, but MJ managed to follow it up in grand style. Thirty years ago today — on August 31, 1987 — his album Bad was released.

Bad was Jackson’s first album on which he had in writing nearly all of the songs — nine of the 11 tracks, to be exact — and he was listed as a co-producer for the entire project. It also was the first album that Michael toured behind as a solo artist, cementing his status as a global superstar.

