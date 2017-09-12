Why hurricanes can be especially difficult for senior citizens

Trudy Lampson(NEW YORK) — Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have shown the tremendous risks to the health and livelihoods of millions at the hands of dangerous storms. For the elderly who live in hurricane zones, severe storms pose even more of a threat since many have disabilities and medical conditions for which they need special care.

Because many seniors also have trouble getting around, they can often find themselves more vulnerable in disaster conditions. Protecting elderly loved ones when a hurricane strikes and in its aftermath requires special attention and planning.

Even independent seniors can suffer disproportionately from natural disasters like hurricanes, especially …read more