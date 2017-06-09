Why Is Your Dog So Fat?

Because you just had a baby. According to new research – when a new baby arrives, caring for the family dog goes out the window. As the researchers put it: “Pet obesity grows in households with a new baby.”

Part of the problem is that when new parents give up walking their dog – they also start letting the dog eat scraps and spills that fall from the high chair onto the floor. Also, owners who feel guilty about neglecting their dog, tend to dish out more treats.

But extra weight on a dog can lead to high blood pressure, Type 2 …read more