Why the ‘exercise pill’ isn’t likely to eliminate the gym any time soon

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Recent headlines touting the benefits of an “exercise pill” have teased the idea that it could be possible to skip the gym and stay fit.

But a new study released this month, which takes a closer look at how the drug, GW501516, acts on the body’s metabolism, shows the alleged benefits aren’t all that new and the potential risks could be significant.

The study, published in the journal Cell Metabolism revealed additional information about the way the chemistry of the drug works, giving outside researchers a chance to assess the claims that this “exercise pill” could be a substitute …read more