Why this mom shared a photo of her baby that died before birth

Courtesy Eric Miron(NEW YORK) — Anita and Eric Miron are proof that in tragedy there is hope.

Anita Miron took to Facebook on May 24 to share a photo of her baby boy, Jack, with her almost 30,000 followers. It was a year after Jack’s “heaven day,” the day he died.

He was at 32 weeks of gestation when Anita Miron didn’t feel him kicking and went to the hospital. He was already gone. She delivered his body and said goodbye.

It had been a tumultuous pregnancy for the couple. Early on, they had found out baby Jack had Down syndrome. Though she …read more