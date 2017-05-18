Why Zoe Saldana doesn’t believe in diets

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Zoe Saldana has given up on dieting.

“I try not to deprive my body of anything because the moment I have just salads and protein for a few days, I crave carbs. But when I eat everything in balance, I think less about food and more about everything else. It’s about eating to live, not living to eat,” the 38-year-old actress told the June issue of Shape.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star focuses instead on eating clean.

“It’s not that I like to eat superlight, just superclean. I like food that is fresh,” she said. “I don’t go …read more