Wife of Falcons Player Who Watched Playoffs in Labor Says Newborn Will Attend Super Bowl

Katie Levitre(ATLANTA) — The Atlanta Falcons’ Andy Levitre will have his biggest fan watching from the stands in Houston at Super Bowl 51.

Lily Gene Levitre was born at 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2017. Levitre’s wife Katie gave birth just hours after witnessing the team’s NFC playoff win against Seattle.

“We got the clearance from her pediatrician to bring her so I am going to keep her bundled up next to me and we are going to head to Houston,” Katie Levitre, 26, told ABC News. “We’ll definitely tell her she’s a playoff baby and hoping soon she’s a Super Bowl …read more