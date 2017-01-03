Will Bruce Springsteen Be Writing New Songs Inspired by Donald Trump?

Credit: Danny ClinchPrior to the U.S. presidential election, Bruce Springsteen was outspoken in his criticism of Donald Trump. Now that Trump is President-elect and the Boss is preparing a new studio album, might the Donald be the subject of any new tunes?

“I haven’t written about it,” Springsteen tells Marc Maron in the latest episode of the comic’s WTF podcast. “It takes a while to digest all those things. I don’t know if I will, ’cause I don’t go, ‘Okay, I need a Trump album. That’s what’s got to come next.'”

