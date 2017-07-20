Will “Kingsman” star play Elton John in “Rocketman” biopic?

ABC/Randy HolmesFor several years now, actor Tom Hardy has been attached to the Elton John biopic Rocketman, in which he was expected to star. But if a new report is to be believed, Hardy’s out, and a completely different actor will be portraying the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer in the film.

The British tabloid The Daily Mail claims that Taron Egerton, the star of the spy action/comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service and its upcoming sequel, is now in talks to replace Hardy, who apparently can’t sing. Egerton, on the …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462