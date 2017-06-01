Will the climate be affected by the US pulling out of the Paris Accord?

benito_anu/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — In his announcement Thursday that the U.S. will leave the Paris Agreement, President Trump described the temperature difference estimated as a result of the deal as “tiny.”

But tiny numbers have a significant long term impact when it comes to the climate, many experts say. A half-degree temperature difference can lead to consequences like rising sea levels that threaten coastal cities, longer heat waves and could kill off tropical coral reefs, according to research from the European Geosciences Union.

It’s difficult to say for sure how Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement will impact the …read more