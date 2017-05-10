William “Bootsy” Collins suffering from tumor, cancelling tour dates

Jeff Hahne/Getty ImagesFunk legend William “Bootsy” Collins is cancelling all current tour dates after announcing that he is suffering from a tumor in his ear.

The 65-year-old former James Brown bass player and Parliament-Funkadelic star announced on Facebook Tuesday, “Yep Funkateers! I found out last week that I had to get surgery to remove the tumour in my ear. But all things happen for a reason no matter what it looks like to us. The good news is that I am ready for Heads or Tails. The One prepared me this way. I am …read more