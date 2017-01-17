William, Kate and Harry Speak Out on Mental Health

Karwai Tang/WireImage(LONDON) — Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry marked the New Year with their first joint engagement Tuesday to raise awareness of their high-profile mental health campaign.

The royal trio, who founded Heads Together to change the conversation on mental health, arrived at the Institute of Contemporary Art in central London for a briefing on their upcoming plans for the next phase of their mental health charity.

William spoke first at the event, encouraging people to open up about their challenges in life.

“There are times when, whoever we are, it is hard to cope with challenges – and when that …read more