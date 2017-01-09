Williams-Goss Named WCC Player of the Week

Redshirt junior receives weekly honor after performance at San Francisco

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – Gonzaga men’s basketball’s Nigel Williams-Goss was named the West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Monday.

Williams-Goss had a career night to help No. 5 Gonzaga remain unbeaten this season. The Zags cruised to the road win at San Francisco Thursday behind his career-high 36 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field.

The redshirt junior connected on three of his four shots from three-point range as well. He made all nine of his shots from the free-throw line. He pulled down 11 rebounds, recording the first double-double of the season for the Zags. Williams-Goss also dished out six assists to just one turnover.

He became the fifth player in the last 20 years with 35 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and 80 percent shooting from the field in a game.

The Zags (15-0, 3-0 West Coast Conference) welcome Loyola Marymount (8-7, 1-3 WCC) Thursday, before hosting No. 21 Saint Mary’s (14-1, 4-0) Saturday.

Also Nominated: Shamar Johnson, Loyola Marymount; Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s; Eric Mika, BYU; Chris Reyes, Pepperdine

2016-17 WCC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

1/9 – Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

1/2 – Alec Wintering, Portland

12/26 – Jared Brownridge, Santa Clara

12/19 – Gabe Taylor, Portland

12/12 – Eric Mika, BYU

12/5 – Brett Bailey, San Diego

11/28 – Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

11/21 – Eric Mika, BYU

11/14 – Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s