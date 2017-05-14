Wisconsin police officer to donate kidney to 8-year-old boy she just met

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A police officer in Rock County, Wisconsin, is going above and beyond her oath to protect and serve by donating her kidney to an 8-year-old boy who she’s just met.

Officer Lindsey Bittorf of the Milton Police Department was browsing Facebook in early December when she came across a post by a mother in Janesville, Wisconsin, who had made a public plea for potential kidney donors for her 8-year-old son, Jackson Arneson. Bittorf didn’t know the family, but she was moved by the mother’s post.

Jackson was born with a kidney condition called Posterior Urethral Valves, and …read more