Wish You Were Here? Official Pink Floyd museum exhibit opens in London on Saturday

®Pink Floyd Archive“The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains,” the expansive exhibit focusing on the influential band’s history and music, officially opens its doors Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. local time at Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

The attraction, which marks the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s debut single, “Arnold Layne,” is fully sanctioned by the band’s surviving members, and takes an in-depth look at the pioneering prog-rockers, delving into their innovative music and album designs, groundbreaking concert staging and much more.

The exhibit uses multimedia elements and hundreds of artifacts …read more