With a Little Help from Sir Paul: McCartney plays drums on new Foo Fighters song

Mary McCartney/MPL Communications; ABC/Fred WatkinsWhen modern rockers the Foo Fighters first announced their new album, Concrete and Gold, earlier this summer, frontman Dave Grohl described the record as “Motorhead‘s version of Sgt. Pepper.” As it turns out, the upcoming album features an actual Beatle…Paul McCartney.

In a new interview with ET Canada, Grohl reveals that McCartney “plays drums on one of our songs.” Adds Dave, “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long [time]. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Grohl and McCartney previously worked together …read more