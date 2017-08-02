With a Little Help from Sir Paul: McCartney plays drums on new Foo Fighters song

Mary McCartney/MPL Communications; ABC/Fred WatkinsWhen modern rockers the Foo Fighters first announced their new album, Concrete and Gold, earlier this summer, frontman Dave Grohl described the record as “Motorhead‘s version of Sgt. Pepper.” As it turns out, the upcoming album features an actual BeatlePaul McCartney.

In a new interview with ET Canada, Grohl reveals that McCartney “plays drums on one of our songs.” Adds Dave, “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long [time]. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Grohl and McCartney previously worked together …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462