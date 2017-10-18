Woman carries sister’s ‘rainbow baby’ after loss of twins: ‘I’d do it for her’

(Courtesy Beth Gaudino) Sisters Anna Howat, 29, and Beth Gaudino, 32, photographed with their doctor, Andrea DiLuigi. (TOLLAND, Conn.) — A selfless woman is carrying a child for her sister who experienced the heartbreaking loss of newborn twins.

Anna Howat is due to give birth to her niece, Charlotte Grace, on Feb. 2. Howat offered to carry her sister Beth Gaudino’s baby when Gaudino had difficulties conceiving after losing her son and daughter at 20 weeks pregnant.

“She’s healthy, she’s beautiful, so we are getting really excited,” Gaudino told ABC News Wednesday of the upcoming birth of her daughter. “My sister says …read more