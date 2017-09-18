Woman documents in vitro fertilization journey

iStock/Thinkstock(HERNDON, VA) — A Virginia woman documented her in vitro fertilization journey on social media in a painfully — literally — honest way.

From the needles to the shots and the bruises, Tiffany Rex of Herndon, Virginia, shared it all.

“We had been very open about our fertility struggles throughout the two-year process,” Rex told ABC News. “It was never really a conscious decision we made, but our friends and family are just so amazing that we wanted to talk about what we were going through because their love and support helped us cope with the ups and downs.”

Rex and her husband, …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462