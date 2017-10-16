Woman gives birth aboard Navy’s floating hospital in Puerto Rico

Purestock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The sound of two bells rang through the loud speakers of the U.S. Navy’s floating hospital on Saturday to celebrate the arrival of a newborn baby girl.

The Navy’s USNS Comfort was sailing in the vicinity of San Juan, Puerto Rico — providing medical assistance throughout a region devastated by Hurricane Maria — when baby Sara Victoria Llull Rodriguiz made her arrival on board.

“I never thought that our special moment would happen here on this ship,” Sara’s father, Francisco Llull Vera, said in a statement Sunday. “Everyone has been so helpful and gentle while caring for our baby. …read more


