Woman paints motivational messages in middle school girls bathrooms

(Credit: Shari Jackson Link / Shari Link Designs) Shari Jackson Link of Fayetteville, N.C., painted positive messages in the girls’ bathrooms at Fayetteville Academy to “inspire them to be nice.” (FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.) — These aren’t your ordinary middle school girls’ bathrooms.

The colorful messages covering the walls at Fayetteville Academy in North Carolina are spreading positivity, inspiring the girls to “be kind always.”

Shari Jackson Link, a local artist and mom of two, said she painted the motivational bathroom murals because of the “drama that comes with middle school.”

