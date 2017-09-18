Woman paralyzed from waist down hikes the Pacific Crest Trail

ABC News(ANZA, Calif.) –Stacey Kozel recently hiked the Pacific Crest trail.

It’s an amazing feat for Kozel, who has lupus, and is paralyzed from the waist down, Though she walks with the help of braces, she completed the entire trail alone.

From March to September, Kozel, 41, of Medina, Ohio, traveled 2,650 miles from the Mexican border to the Canadian border, through California, Oregon and Washington. Kozel said she traveled solo so she could go at her own pace and take breaks as she felt necessary.

“It’s hard to believe I’m actually standing here at the U.S.A.-Canadian border,” Kozel said in a …read more