Woman saves her granddaughter’s life through kidney donation

Courtesy Michael Graydon(MOODY, Ala.) — A 2-year-old Alabama girl has a new lease on life thanks to a kidney donation from her 62-year-old grandmother, who was a perfect match.

Wryn Graydon of Moody, Alabama, was diagnosed at 2 months old with congenital nephrotic syndrome, a rare kidney disorder that the National Institutes of Health says is caused by genetic defects.

Wryn had both of her kidneys removed two months after the diagnosis and then was put on dialysis at home, her father, Michael Graydon, said.

As doctors waited for Wryn to be old enough and strong enough for a kidney transplant, her family …read more