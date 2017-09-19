Woman thwarts attempted mugging by ‘faking a medical problem’: Police

ABC News(SAN FRANCISCO) — A California woman responded to an attempted mugging on a train by “faking a medical problem to attract attention from her fellow riders,” according to the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department.

Julie Dragland told local ABC News affiliate KGO-TV of the San Francisco Bay Area that someone dropped a note in her lap while she was on the train on Saturday, which demanded that she hand over her wallet and phone.

“Somebody dropped a note into my lap, I didn’t see them, or like a hand or anything,” Dragland told KGO-TV. “The note said that there were …read more