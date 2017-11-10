Woman uses year of maternity leave to travel the world with family

ABC News(LONDON) — A London woman is using her maternity leave for her second child to travel the world with her family.

Karen Edwards, 33, is traveling through the U.S., Central America and South America with her husband, Shaun Bayes; their daughter, Esmé, 3; and 4-month-old son, Quinn. Edwards also took maternity leave after her daughter’s birth in 2014 to travel the world.

The family left London on their monthslong adventure when Quinn was just 9 weeks old.

“It’s actually easier than being at home because at home you’ve got so much more things to do in just running a household,” Edwards told …read more