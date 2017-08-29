Woman who lost home in Hurricane Harvey days before due date gives birth to baby girl

Courtesy William Weeks(HOUSTON) — An expectant mother who fled her Texas home with her husband and two children during Hurricane Harvey and then learned their home had been destroyed — all just days before her scheduled C-section — has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

Danielle Weeks, her husband William Weeks and their daughters Annabella, 5, and Alizabeth, 18 months — with whom ABC News has been embedded since the storm made landfall — now have a fifth member of their family, LoraLynn, who was born Tuesday morning.

“As long as she is safe, nothing else matters,” William Weeks said.

Days before …read more