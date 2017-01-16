Woman with Brain Cancer to Run 7 Marathons on 7 Continents in 7 Days

Meghan Tucker (NEW YORK) — One woman is set to tackle an amazing feat — running seven marathons in seven days on seven different continents.

That accomplishment would be amazing in itself. But for BethAnn Telford, who says she continues battling brain cancer, the task is awe-inspiring.

Telford, 47, said she was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2005. After “several brain surgeries,” she told ABC News that she still has active cancer cells in her body that affect her in a number of ways.

She said hasn’t driven in 12 years because she has seizures often “and I have no sight in my …read more