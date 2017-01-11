Women Reveal How They Lost More Than 100 Pounds, Transformed Their Lives

Photodisc/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — For Diana Anguh, it was her high school prom that set her on a weight-loss journey to losing 140 pounds and becoming a chef.

For Christina Jordan, it was not being able to enjoy a ride at Disneyland because she could not buckle the seat belt that pushed her to lose more than 130 pounds and keep the weight off for nine years.

“I decided to try a more natural approach to eating. I focused on just being healthy, and seeing where my body takes me,” Jordan told People magazine, in which she is featured, along with Anguh, in …read more