Women vets pose for pin-up calendar to raise money for fellow vets’ health care

PIN-UPS FOR VETS(CLAREMONT, Calif.) — Nearly two dozen female veterans traded in their uniforms for sky-high heels in an effort to cheer up their fellow veterans — and more importantly, raise money to provide financial assistance for veterans’ health care needs.

Twenty-one veterans, serving a total of 145 years in all branches of the military, posed for Pin-Up for Vets 2018 calendar. The 1940s-style calendar features a weapons’ instructor, a surgery technician, an intelligence officer and a military vehicle operator, among others.

The calendar, which serves as a fundraiser to help veterans’ hospitals and health care programs, was started in …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462