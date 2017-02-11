Working Out Amid the Masterpieces at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — As a snowstorm was barreling down on Manhattan last Thursday, a group of 15 workout enthusiasts gathered in front of the Great Hall staircase at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art. Outfitted in sneakers, leggings and T-shirts, these art devotees were not there to quietly shuffle past the priceless masterpieces. They had signed up to power walk, stretch and fist-pump their way through the museum’s 36 galleries and 5 wings.

The “Museum Workout” involves a combination of dance, art and performance. The 8:30 a.m. workout has become so popular that future classes are sold out.

Two dancers from …read more