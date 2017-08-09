World of music reacts to the death of Glen Campbell

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Glen Campbell, one of music’s most successful and versatile entertainers, died Tuesday at age 81 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The world of music took to social media to remember the Country Music Hall of Fame singer, guitarist, TV host and actor. Here are some of the messages:

Sheryl Crow: “Huge loss in the world of music today. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell.”

Lenny Kravitz: “Besides being an amazing solo artist, Glen Campbell was also a genius studio musician – as part of …read more