World’s first fully accessible water park opens in Texas

File photo. (Hemera/Thinkstock)(SAN ANTONIO) — Morgan’s Inspiration Island in San Antonio, Texas, is the first of its kind.

Imagine taking a child with a disability to a water park for some summer fun, only to find out not all the attractions were accessible.

That will never happen at Morgan’s Inspiration Island, an “ultra-accessible” splash park opening this weekend in San Antonio, Texas.

The new park is an offshoot of the popular Morgan’s Wonderland, a theme park built on the same premise: that everyone, regardless of age or ability, is included. Like Morgan’s Wonderland, every part of the park is wheelchair accessible.

“Morgan’s Inspiration Island …read more