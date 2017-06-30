Would I Lie to You? Annie Lennox told she has “potential” by music coordinator at online radio station

Kevin Winter/WireImageHey, millennials: Here’s one reason to learn something about music that came out before you were born. If you do, it may save you from becoming the subject of online ridicule…like one poor young woman at an online radio station is right now.

Annie Lennox, a chart-topping four-time Grammy winner, an Oscar winner and a multi-platinum-selling artist, received a letter from a music coordinator at an online radio station telling her that she thought Annie’s music had potential.

