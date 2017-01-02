Year-Long Digital Detox Left DC Woman Feeling ‘Grateful of Every Moment’

Darla Bunting(WASHINGTON) — A Washington, D.C. woman has revealed that a year-long digital detox from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat has left her feeling “grateful of every moment.”

Darla Bunting had hundreds of Facebook and Snapchat friends, over 1,300 Instagram followers and more than 4,000 Twitter followers. But on Jan. 1 last year she announced in a blog post that she was giving the sharing platforms up for the next 365 days.

The education advocate told ABC News last year that she initially deleted the social media apps for a month on the advice of her pastor, but found the mini-digital detox …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462