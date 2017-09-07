Yes’ 50th anniversary plans to include March 2018 European tour, new live album

Credit: Glenn GottliebThe current Yes lineup has announced plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the prog-rock band’s formation by heading out on a special tour of the U.K. and mainland Europe in March 2018.

The trek, which currently runs from a March 13 concert in Bristol, U.K., through a March 30 show in Paris, will feature the group playing a selection of its best-known songs as well as sides 1 and 4 and part of side 3 the 1973 album Tales from Topographic Oceans.

“We want to mark this anniversary with a tour …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462