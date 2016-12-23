Yes’ Alan White, Journey’s Jonathan Cain Say Bands’ Rock Hall Induction Is a Great Christmas Present

Glenn Gottlieb; © Michael Cairns 2016Just a few days before Christmas, a handful of music stars received the happy news that their bands will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April, among them Yes and Journey. Two of the just-revealed inductees, Yes drummer Alan White and Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain, spoke with ABC Radio about the honor this week and both described the accolade was a wonderful holiday gift.

“I’ve had quite a few [congratulatory] emails and…a lot of them say what a great present for Christmas,” shared White. “Which it is.”

