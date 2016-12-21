Yes Drummer Alan White on Band’s Rock Hall Induction: “It’s Wonderful”

Yes’ Union Tour lineup, circa 1991 (Ian Dickson/Redferns)It’s been a long runaround for Yes, but the British prog-rock legends finally will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this April after three nominations and 23 years of eligibility. The group’s members who were chosen for induction are founding frontman Jon Anderson, bassist Chris Squire, keyboardist Tony Kaye and drummer Bill Bruford; longtime and current guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White; former keyboardist Rick Wakeman; and ex-guitarist Trevor Rabin.

White, who has played with Yes since replacing Bruford in 1972, says “it’s wonderful” to finally …read more