Yes Drummer Alan White on Band’s Rock Hall Induction: “It’s Wonderful”

Yes’ Union Tour lineup, circa 1991 (Ian Dickson/Redferns)It’s been a long runaround for Yes, but the British prog-rock legends finally will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this April after three nominations and 23 years of eligibility. The group’s members who were chosen for induction are founding frontman Jon Anderson, bassist Chris Squire, keyboardist Tony Kaye and drummer Bill Bruford; longtime and current guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White; former keyboardist Rick Wakeman; and ex-guitarist Trevor Rabin.

White, who has played with Yes since replacing Bruford in 1972, says “it’s wonderful” to finally …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462