Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman announce more North American tour dates

Credit: Deborah Anderson CreativeYes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman, the Yes spinoff group that until this week was known as ARW, has added a few dates to its recently announced fall North American tour.

The new dates include shows on August 29 in Friant, California; September 8 in Welch, Minnesota; and September 21 in Port Chester, New York; as well as three concerts in Florida: October 10 in Melbourne, October 13 in West Palm Beach and October 14 in Miami. The Miami gig will serve as the closing date of the tour.

