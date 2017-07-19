Yes guitarist Steve Howe releasing compilation focusing on his work with various bands and collaborators

RhinoLongtime Yes guitarist Steve Howe will release a sequel to his 2015 two-disc solo compilation Anthology — a three-CD, 56-track set called Anthology 2: Groups and Collaborations that will hit stores this Friday, July 21.

As its title suggests, the new collection focuses on Howe’s work with various bands he’s played in during his 50-plus year career, as well as material he’s recorded with a variety of other musicians.

Anthology 2‘s first disc begins with a series of songs from Howe’s pre-Yes bands The Syndicats, The In Crowd, Tomorrow, Canto and Bodast. It also features …read more