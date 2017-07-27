Yes guitarist Steve Howe’s son Dylan joining band as second drummer this summer

Glenn Gottleib; Courtesy of Dylan HoweYes fans who come out to see the band during their upcoming summer Yestival tour will be getting some more bang for their buck — the veteran prog-rockers will feature two drummers at the shows. Longtime drummer Alan White announced Wednesday that Dylan Howe, son of Yes guitarist Steve Howe, also will be playing for the group during the trek.

"It's a pleasure for me to welcome Dylan Howe to the Yes stage," White says in a statement. "I've known Dylan for most of his life and


